Canada will never be part of US, new PM Carney says

14-03-2025 | 14:05
Canada will never be part of US, new PM Carney says
Canada will never be part of US, new PM Carney says

On Friday, newly sworn-in Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada would "never" be absorbed into the United States, rejecting President Donald Trump's annexation threats.

Canada "will never, ever, in any way, shape or form, be part of the United States," Carney said after taking the oath to become Canada's 24th prime minister, while also voicing hope his government could find ways "to work together" with the Trump administration.

AFP
 

