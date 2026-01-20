News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
11
o
Bekaa
-1
o
Keserwan
12
o
Metn
12
o
Mount Lebanon
6
o
North
7
o
South
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Masar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
11
o
Bekaa
-1
o
Keserwan
12
o
Metn
12
o
Mount Lebanon
6
o
North
7
o
South
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon insists on ceasefire mechanism as talks remain delayed
Lebanon News
20-01-2026 | 11:31
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon insists on ceasefire mechanism as talks remain delayed
Sources informed LBCI that Lebanon reaffirmed its commitment to the ceasefire monitoring mechanism during two rounds of meetings held on December 3 and 19, during which Beirut raised the issue of the return of residents to southern areas and presented its position on the economic track of the discussions.
According to sources, Lebanese officials formally conveyed their stance to the concerned parties, and the U.S. response indicated understanding of Lebanon's position.
The same sources said the delay in convening the round of talks, initially scheduled for January 14, is linked to issues related to the mechanism's structure, the ceasefire agreement, and broader regional and international developments. They stressed that Lebanon remains firmly attached to the mechanism and is pressing for a new session to be held as soon as possible.
During the discussions, the Lebanese delegation reportedly insisted that the mechanism acknowledge the success of the Lebanese Army's deployment south of the Litani River.
However, Israel opted to issue a statement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that described both the positive and negative aspects of the situation, rather than endorsing the Lebanese position within the mechanism.
The sources added that Lebanon is ready to resume negotiations, including proposals related to both the negotiating framework and field-level arrangements.
Sources warned that the collapse of the mechanism would leave the country facing an uncertain future, emphasizing that the Lebanese state, across all its institutions, remains committed to preserving it.
When asked about possible alternatives, the sources said Lebanon is already in crisis and lacks viable alternatives, while other parties involved have options available to them.
The January 14 negotiating round was postponed, and no clear date has yet been set for the next session. The sources also noted that no proposal has so far been made to elevate the talks to a higher political level, although such a step could be considered at a later stage.
Lebanon News
LBCI
Lebanon
Ceasefire
Mechanism
Delay
Next
Numbers tell the story: Beirut Port logs highest monthly activity since financial collapse, boosting state revenues
President Aoun underscores reforms, insists on holding elections on time and reviewing financial gap law
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-03
Sources reveal details of Lebanon-Israel ceasefire mechanism meeting to LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-03
Sources reveal details of Lebanon-Israel ceasefire mechanism meeting to LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-04
Lebanese delegation focuses on security arrangements in mechanism committee: Political sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-04
Lebanese delegation focuses on security arrangements in mechanism committee: Political sources to LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-03
Western sources to LBCI: US pressure led to adding civilians to mechanism talks; too early to judge impact on de-escalation
Lebanon News
2025-12-03
Western sources to LBCI: US pressure led to adding civilians to mechanism talks; too early to judge impact on de-escalation
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-13
LBCI sources: New US Ambassador Michel Issa to arrive in Lebanon on Friday
Lebanon News
2025-11-13
LBCI sources: New US Ambassador Michel Issa to arrive in Lebanon on Friday
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Numbers tell the story: Beirut Port logs highest monthly activity since financial collapse, boosting state revenues
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Numbers tell the story: Beirut Port logs highest monthly activity since financial collapse, boosting state revenues
0
Lebanon News
09:23
President Aoun underscores reforms, insists on holding elections on time and reviewing financial gap law
Lebanon News
09:23
President Aoun underscores reforms, insists on holding elections on time and reviewing financial gap law
0
Lebanon News
09:05
PM Salam discusses investment opportunities with global business leaders in Davos
Lebanon News
09:05
PM Salam discusses investment opportunities with global business leaders in Davos
0
Lebanon News
06:05
President Aoun highlights security gains, reforms and international support in address to diplomats
Lebanon News
06:05
President Aoun highlights security gains, reforms and international support in address to diplomats
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-17
USS Abraham Lincoln carrier heads to Middle East: A show of force or a message of deterrence?
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-17
USS Abraham Lincoln carrier heads to Middle East: A show of force or a message of deterrence?
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-13
Beirut court issues arrest warrant for former BDL governor Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
2026-01-13
Beirut court issues arrest warrant for former BDL governor Riad Salameh
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-08
Pursuing the missing billions: BDL expands legal offensive to restore deposits
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-08
Pursuing the missing billions: BDL expands legal offensive to restore deposits
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-25
MP Bassil says government decisions encourage Syrians to come to Lebanon, recalls FPM was alone in raising the issue in 2011
Lebanon News
2025-10-25
MP Bassil says government decisions encourage Syrians to come to Lebanon, recalls FPM was alone in raising the issue in 2011
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
02:17
Lebanon’s fuel prices rise
Lebanon Economy
02:17
Lebanon’s fuel prices rise
2
World News
15:19
Sharaa, Trump discussed guaranteeing Kurdish rights in phone call: Syria presidency
World News
15:19
Sharaa, Trump discussed guaranteeing Kurdish rights in phone call: Syria presidency
3
Lebanon News
11:31
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon insists on ceasefire mechanism as talks remain delayed
Lebanon News
11:31
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon insists on ceasefire mechanism as talks remain delayed
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Numbers tell the story: Beirut Port logs highest monthly activity since financial collapse, boosting state revenues
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Numbers tell the story: Beirut Port logs highest monthly activity since financial collapse, boosting state revenues
5
Middle East News
05:15
Israel’s FM: US invited us to join the Board of Peace
Middle East News
05:15
Israel’s FM: US invited us to join the Board of Peace
6
World News
02:52
France deems US wine tariff threats 'unacceptable': Source close to Macron
World News
02:52
France deems US wine tariff threats 'unacceptable': Source close to Macron
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Netanyahu navigates domestic pressure amid US-led Gaza talks—the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Netanyahu navigates domestic pressure amid US-led Gaza talks—the details
8
Lebanon News
09:23
President Aoun underscores reforms, insists on holding elections on time and reviewing financial gap law
Lebanon News
09:23
President Aoun underscores reforms, insists on holding elections on time and reviewing financial gap law
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More