White House says 'multiple' Houthi leaders killed, Iran 'on notice'

16-03-2025 | 09:50
White House says 'multiple' Houthi leaders killed, Iran 'on notice'

U.S. strikes killed "multiple" Houthi leaders in Yemen, the White House said Sunday, adding Iran was "put on notice" to stop backing the rebel group and its attacks on Red Sea shipping.

The airstrikes Saturday "actually targeted multiple Houthi leaders and took them out," National Security Advisor Michael Waltz told ABC News.

"We just hit them with overwhelming force and put Iran on notice that enough is enough," he said in a separate appearance on Fox News.


AFP
 

