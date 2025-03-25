US announces sanctions on three Iranian officials for ex-FBI agent's death

World News
25-03-2025 | 10:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US announces sanctions on three Iranian officials for ex-FBI agent&#39;s death
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US announces sanctions on three Iranian officials for ex-FBI agent's death

The United States on Tuesday announced sanctions on three purported Iranian intelligence officers over the death of former FBI agent Robert Levinson, who vanished in 2007.

"Our investigation continues -- we will pursue all options to hold Iran accountable," FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement, which comes after President Donald Trump reached out to Iran for nuclear talks.



AFP
 

World News

Middle East News

US

Sanctions

Iranian

FBI

Agent

Death

LBCI Next
Ukraine, US to meet in Riyadh after Russia-US Black Sea ceasefire talks
Trump predicts more countries will be added to Abraham Accords
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-03-13

US imposes sanctions on Iranian oil minister, shadow fleet

LBCI
World News
2025-03-15

Trump announces 'decisive' US strikes on Yemen's Houthi

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-09

Egypt's FM heads to Washington for talks with US officials

LBCI
World News
2025-02-24

US imposes new sanctions on Iran's shadow fleet: Treasury Department

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:08

US-Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia end: Kyiv delegation source

LBCI
World News
05:51

Kremlin says 'analyzing' results of Riyadh talks with US

LBCI
World News
04:13

Ukraine, US holding fresh talks in Riyadh: Ukrainian source

LBCI
World News
04:02

China slams US 'interference' in Venezuela over Trump oil tariff threat

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:53

Moscow wants UN involved in talks with US on Ukraine: Russia negotiator

LBCI
Middle East News
10:54

Syria slams 'flagrant' Israeli violation of sovereignty after bombardment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-22

LBCI pays tribute to journalist Hoda Chedid: A loss for the nation and media

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-19

Lebanon's education minister issues guidance on school schedules amid upcoming storm

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:11

Lebanese lira ranks as the world’s weakest currency amid deepening economic crisis — What’s driving its decline?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:12

Amid recent escalation, can US pressure influence Israel’s strategy toward Lebanon?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:11

Who are the three candidates Lebanon's Finance Minister nominated for BDL governor?

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:29

PM Nawaf Salam visits René Moawad Airport in Qlayaat

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:04

Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam visits Tripoli: The state will not tolerate anyone who disrupts stability

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:06

Lebanon's parliamentary elections: Three main issues spark debate on reforming the electoral law

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:31

MSF: Israeli attacks in South Lebanon have devastating impact on civilians, medical aid

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:27

Lebanon's Finance Minister proposes three candidates for Central Bank governor: Sources to LBCI

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More