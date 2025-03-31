News
Russia, US discussing rare earth metals projects, Putin envoy says
World News
31-03-2025 | 03:06
Russia and the United States have started talks on joint rare earth metals and other projects in Russia, and some companies have already expressed an interest in them, President Vladimir Putin's investment envoy said in remarks published on Monday.
Amid efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump to end the war in Ukraine, minerals cooperation has been floated by both Kyiv and Moscow, though Trump said on Sunday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wants to back out of a proposed deal.
Reuters
Russia
US
Discussion
Earth Metals
Projects
Putin
