UK police arrest 150 under anti-terror laws for Palestine Action support

London's Metropolitan Police said Saturday officers had arrested at least 150 people for supporting Palestine Action at a protest backing the group, which was banned last month under anti-terror laws.



"We've now arrested 150 people in Parliament Square," the force said in a post on X, adding "there are still people holding placards supporting Palestine Action" and that "officers are steadily working through the crowd making further arrests".



AFP