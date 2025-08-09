UN plastic pollution treaty talks progress not 'sufficient': Chair

09-08-2025 | 07:11
UN plastic pollution treaty talks progress not &#39;sufficient&#39;: Chair
UN plastic pollution treaty talks progress not 'sufficient': Chair

Talks at the United Nations on forging a landmark treaty to combat the scourge of plastic pollution have made insufficient progress, the negotiations chair said Saturday in a frank mid-way assessment.

"Progress made has not been sufficient," Ecuadoran diplomat Luis Vayas Valdivieso told delegates in a blunt summary, adding: "We have arrived at a critical stage where a real push to achieve our common goal is needed", ahead of the Thursday deadline.

AFP

