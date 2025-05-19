China says backs Denmark's sovereignty on 'Greenland issue'

World News
19-05-2025 | 06:01
High views
China says backs Denmark&#39;s sovereignty on &#39;Greenland issue&#39;
China says backs Denmark's sovereignty on 'Greenland issue'

China's foreign minister said Monday that his country backs Copenhagen's sovereignty over Greenland during a meeting with his Danish counterpart in Beijing, pushing back against threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to take over the vast Arctic landmass.

"China fully respects Denmark's sovereignty and territorial integrity on the Greenland issue," Wang Yi told Lars Lokke Rasmussen, according to a readout of their discussion published by Beijing's foreign ministry.

