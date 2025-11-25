UK PM warns of 'tough road ahead' in Ukraine peace process

25-11-2025 | 09:29
UK PM warns of 'tough road ahead' in Ukraine peace process

British leader Keir Starmer warned there was a "tough road ahead" to secure lasting peace in Ukraine, in comments made Tuesday before a call of the so-called Coalition of the Willing.

"There's still a long way to go and a tough road ahead, but we're more committed than ever to this cause and to keeping pushing forward on this process," the UK prime minister told parliament, ahead of the call that he was due to co-host with French President Emmanuel Macron.

AFP

LBCI Next
Kyiv calls Russian attack Putin's 'terrorist response' to US proposals
Sudan's RSF paramilitaries declare unilateral three-month ceasefire
