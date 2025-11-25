Talks between U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and Russia delegates on a U.S. plan to end the conflict with Ukraine are "going well," his spokesman said Tuesday.



"Late Monday and throughout Tuesday, Secretary Driscoll and team have been in discussions with the Russian delegation to achieve a lasting peace in Ukraine," said Lieutenant Colonel Jeff Tolbert, Driscoll's spokesman. "The talks are going well and we remain optimistic."



AFP