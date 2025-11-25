Latest Ukraine draft deal 'significantly better' for Kyiv: Senior official to AFP

The latest version of a U.S. draft document to end the war in Ukraine is "significantly better" for Kyiv, a senior official familiar with the matter told AFP.



"Ukraine, the U.S. and the Europeans have made the American proposal workable, the official said, adding that "it has changed significantly for the better".



The official also said the plan provides for Ukraine to keep 800,000 troops -- compared to a 600,000 limit in a first draft of the plan.



AFP