News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
14
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Tango
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
14
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Latest Ukraine draft deal 'significantly better' for Kyiv: Senior official to AFP
World News
25-11-2025 | 13:08
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Latest Ukraine draft deal 'significantly better' for Kyiv: Senior official to AFP
The latest version of a U.S. draft document to end the war in Ukraine is "significantly better" for Kyiv, a senior official familiar with the matter told AFP.
"Ukraine, the U.S. and the Europeans have made the American proposal workable, the official said, adding that "it has changed significantly for the better".
The official also said the plan provides for Ukraine to keep 800,000 troops -- compared to a 600,000 limit in a first draft of the plan.
AFP
World News
Ukraine
draft
'significantly
better'
Kyiv:
Senior
official
Next
Kyiv calls Russian attack Putin's 'terrorist response' to US proposals
Sudan's RSF paramilitaries declare unilateral three-month ceasefire
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-11
Hamas to miss Gaza peace deal formal signing: Official to AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-11
Hamas to miss Gaza peace deal formal signing: Official to AFP
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-08
'Optimism prevails among all parties' in Gaza talks: Hamas official to AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-08
'Optimism prevails among all parties' in Gaza talks: Hamas official to AFP
0
World News
2025-11-24
US pressed Ukraine to accept deal at Geneva talks: AFP
World News
2025-11-24
US pressed Ukraine to accept deal at Geneva talks: AFP
0
World News
2025-09-01
Kyiv urges China to pursue peace in Ukraine during Putin's visit
World News
2025-09-01
Kyiv urges China to pursue peace in Ukraine during Putin's visit
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:32
US Army secretary's talks with Russia on Ukraine 'going well:' Spokesman
World News
10:32
US Army secretary's talks with Russia on Ukraine 'going well:' Spokesman
0
World News
10:22
Sticking points in Ukraine-Russia talks 'not insurmountable:' White House
World News
10:22
Sticking points in Ukraine-Russia talks 'not insurmountable:' White House
0
World News
09:29
UK PM warns of 'tough road ahead' in Ukraine peace process
World News
09:29
UK PM warns of 'tough road ahead' in Ukraine peace process
0
World News
08:52
Global HIV response hit by 'most significant setback in decades': UNAIDS
World News
08:52
Global HIV response hit by 'most significant setback in decades': UNAIDS
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
02:55
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly increase
Lebanon Economy
02:55
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly increase
0
World News
13:08
Latest Ukraine draft deal 'significantly better' for Kyiv: Senior official to AFP
World News
13:08
Latest Ukraine draft deal 'significantly better' for Kyiv: Senior official to AFP
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-15
Lebanon’s president arrives in Doha for emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Israeli attack
Lebanon News
2025-09-15
Lebanon’s president arrives in Doha for emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Israeli attack
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-23
Elderly woman and young man killed in Israeli airstrike on Arabsalim
Lebanon News
2025-10-23
Elderly woman and young man killed in Israeli airstrike on Arabsalim
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:43
Heavy rains flood streets across Lebanon, disrupting traffic—Videos
Lebanon News
03:43
Heavy rains flood streets across Lebanon, disrupting traffic—Videos
2
Sports News
09:23
FIFA President Gianni Infantino tells LBCI: Proud to receive Lebanese citizenship and support a new stadium for the national team
Sports News
09:23
FIFA President Gianni Infantino tells LBCI: Proud to receive Lebanese citizenship and support a new stadium for the national team
3
Lebanon News
05:49
Lebanese President meets FIFA chief Gianni Infantino in Beirut
Lebanon News
05:49
Lebanese President meets FIFA chief Gianni Infantino in Beirut
4
Lebanon News
12:23
Trump congratulates President Aoun on Independence Day: Praises government’s bold decisions, looks to deepen bilateral partnership
Lebanon News
12:23
Trump congratulates President Aoun on Independence Day: Praises government’s bold decisions, looks to deepen bilateral partnership
5
Lebanon News
07:06
Organizing committee reveals details of Papal visit: Tight security measures and guidance for attendees
Lebanon News
07:06
Organizing committee reveals details of Papal visit: Tight security measures and guidance for attendees
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Papal visit: Lebanon gears up for historic three-day visit by Pope Leo XIV
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Papal visit: Lebanon gears up for historic three-day visit by Pope Leo XIV
7
Lebanon Economy
02:55
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly increase
Lebanon Economy
02:55
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly increase
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Fadel Chaker’s first military court session postponed after minutes of testimony—the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Fadel Chaker’s first military court session postponed after minutes of testimony—the details
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More