Sticking points in Ukraine-Russia talks 'not insurmountable:' White House

The White House said Tuesday that remaining sticking points in talks to find an end to Russia's war against Ukraine are "not insurmountable" but will require more negotiation.



"The United States has made tremendous progress towards a peace deal," press secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on X.



"There are a few delicate but not insurmountable details that must be sorted out and will require further talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States."



AFP