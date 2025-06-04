Finland extends ban on migrants seeking asylum on Russia border

Finland's parliament on Wednesday voted in favor of extending emergency legislation that allows the Nordic country to reject asylum applications from migrants on its closed eastern border with Russia and to send them back.



Finland has kept all passenger crossing points closed along its 1,340-kilometre (833-mile) long eastern border with Russia since the end of 2023, after accusing Russia of an attempt to destabilize Finland by sending migrants from Africa and Asia to the border, an accusation Moscow has denied.



