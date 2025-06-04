Kremlin: Ukraine attacks Crimean bridge without causing losses

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that an explosion occurred following an attack by Kyiv on the Crimean Bridge, noting that no damage was sustained.



Ukraine’s domestic security service said on Tuesday it had detonated explosives planted underwater to blow up the bridge, which carries both vehicles and trains and connects Russia to the Crimean Peninsula.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated, “An explosion occurred but caused no damage. Traffic on the bridge is ongoing. The Kyiv regime continues its attempts to target civilian infrastructure.”



He added that Russia is taking precautionary measures.



Reuters