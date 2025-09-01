News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem - Al Saradib
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Spain PM says planning for deadly wildfires 'clearly insufficient'
World News
01-09-2025 | 07:27
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Spain PM says planning for deadly wildfires 'clearly insufficient'
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday said Spain's preparation for this summer's deadly wildfires that devoured hundreds of thousands of hectares was "clearly insufficient."
"We have had a clearly insufficient fire prevention policy," Sanchez said as he presented a "national pact against the climate emergency" in Madrid, citing a lack of firefighters, forest rangers, and prediction tools.
AFP
World News
Madrid
Spain
Pedro Sanchez
Wildfires
Next
Fierce winds force Gaza aid flotilla back to Barcelona
EU chief's plane hit by suspected Russian GPS jamming in Bulgaria
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-06-25
Trump says will make Spain 'pay' on trade for resisting NATO spending hike
World News
2025-06-25
Trump says will make Spain 'pay' on trade for resisting NATO spending hike
0
Middle East News
2025-07-16
US envoy for Syria calls on all parties to 'step back' after deadly clashes
Middle East News
2025-07-16
US envoy for Syria calls on all parties to 'step back' after deadly clashes
0
World News
2025-08-19
Israel's Netanyahu says 'weak' Australian PM abandoned Jewish community
World News
2025-08-19
Israel's Netanyahu says 'weak' Australian PM abandoned Jewish community
0
World News
2025-08-19
Spanish PM says 'difficult hours remain' in wildfire fight
World News
2025-08-19
Spanish PM says 'difficult hours remain' in wildfire fight
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:13
Putin says Russia and Iran maintain constant communication on Tehran’s nuclear program
Middle East News
10:13
Putin says Russia and Iran maintain constant communication on Tehran’s nuclear program
0
World News
09:52
Russia, Iran leaders meet in China, the Kremlin says
World News
09:52
Russia, Iran leaders meet in China, the Kremlin says
0
World News
09:09
UN refugee agency plans spending cuts despite rising displacement
World News
09:09
UN refugee agency plans spending cuts despite rising displacement
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:43
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation 'strongly condemns' civilian toll in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:43
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation 'strongly condemns' civilian toll in Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:28
Israeli airstrikes hit motorcycle in Nabatieh and Ali Taher area in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:28
Israeli airstrikes hit motorcycle in Nabatieh and Ali Taher area in South Lebanon
0
World News
03:17
Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to 622
World News
03:17
Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to 622
0
Lebanon News
04:36
Minister Makki unveils state reform drive under president’s sponsorship
Lebanon News
04:36
Minister Makki unveils state reform drive under president’s sponsorship
0
Lebanon News
07:11
France signals support for Lebanon with upcoming envoy visit and conferences
Lebanon News
07:11
France signals support for Lebanon with upcoming envoy visit and conferences
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
New exit incentives: Syrian families crowd Lebanon border in mass return
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
New exit incentives: Syrian families crowd Lebanon border in mass return
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Border on edge: Israeli strikes in South Lebanon raise escalation fears
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Border on edge: Israeli strikes in South Lebanon raise escalation fears
3
Lebanon News
03:30
Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah member in Nabatieh — spokesperson
Lebanon News
03:30
Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah member in Nabatieh — spokesperson
4
Lebanon News
10:28
Israeli airstrikes hit motorcycle in Nabatieh and Ali Taher area in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:28
Israeli airstrikes hit motorcycle in Nabatieh and Ali Taher area in South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
07:11
France signals support for Lebanon with upcoming envoy visit and conferences
Lebanon News
07:11
France signals support for Lebanon with upcoming envoy visit and conferences
6
Lebanon News
04:36
Minister Makki unveils state reform drive under president’s sponsorship
Lebanon News
04:36
Minister Makki unveils state reform drive under president’s sponsorship
7
Lebanon Economy
05:31
Finance minister signs decree granting August bonus to military personnel
Lebanon Economy
05:31
Finance minister signs decree granting August bonus to military personnel
8
Lebanon News
04:58
Egyptian ambassador reaffirms Cairo’s support for Lebanon’s stability after Baabda meeting
Lebanon News
04:58
Egyptian ambassador reaffirms Cairo’s support for Lebanon’s stability after Baabda meeting
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More