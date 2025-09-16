News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week on peace efforts: Rubio
World News
16-09-2025 | 02:00
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week on peace efforts: Rubio
President Donald Trump will likely meet Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky next week and still hopes to broker a peace deal involving Russian President Vladimir Putin, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday.
Trump has had "multiple calls with Putin, multiple meetings with Zelensky, including probably next week again in New York", where leaders are gathering for the UN General Assembly, Rubio told reporters in Israe
AFP
World News
likely
Zelensky
peace
efforts:
Rubio
Next
UN slams Israel's Qatar attack as assault on 'regional peace and stability'
'Very short window', maybe days, for Hamas to accept deal: Rubio
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-07-13
NATO's Rutte to meet with Trump in Washington next week
World News
2025-07-13
NATO's Rutte to meet with Trump in Washington next week
0
Middle East News
2025-07-01
Israel's Netanyahu expects to meet Trump next week in the US
Middle East News
2025-07-01
Israel's Netanyahu expects to meet Trump next week in the US
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-14
Trump says hopes to get Gaza 'straightened out' over next week
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-14
Trump says hopes to get Gaza 'straightened out' over next week
0
World News
2025-08-18
Trump says to meet Putin, Zelensky if 'everything works out'
World News
2025-08-18
Trump says to meet Putin, Zelensky if 'everything works out'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:23
UN slams Israel's Qatar attack as assault on 'regional peace and stability'
Middle East News
05:23
UN slams Israel's Qatar attack as assault on 'regional peace and stability'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:11
'Very short window', maybe days, for Hamas to accept deal: Rubio
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:11
'Very short window', maybe days, for Hamas to accept deal: Rubio
0
World News
14:15
Venezuela's Maduro vows to defend against US 'aggression'
World News
14:15
Venezuela's Maduro vows to defend against US 'aggression'
0
World News
12:54
UK says fighter jets to join NATO missions over Poland
World News
12:54
UK says fighter jets to join NATO missions over Poland
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-09-08
Spain ramps up pressure on Israel with restrictions on sea and air arms shipments
Middle East News
2025-09-08
Spain ramps up pressure on Israel with restrictions on sea and air arms shipments
0
World News
2025-05-08
Black smoke at the Vatican, no pope yet
World News
2025-05-08
Black smoke at the Vatican, no pope yet
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-08
French Envoy Le Drian to hold meetings in Lebanon Thursday: LBCI Sources
Lebanon News
2025-09-08
French Envoy Le Drian to hold meetings in Lebanon Thursday: LBCI Sources
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-12
PM Salam reassures troops: monthly grant intact despite financial limits
Lebanon News
2025-09-12
PM Salam reassures troops: monthly grant intact despite financial limits
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
10:28
President Joseph Aoun urges unified Lebanese response to Israeli attack, highlights upcoming UN General Assembly
Middle East News
10:28
President Joseph Aoun urges unified Lebanese response to Israeli attack, highlights upcoming UN General Assembly
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Say goodbye to cash: Lebanon to allow card payments for taxes and fees
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Say goodbye to cash: Lebanon to allow card payments for taxes and fees
3
Lebanon News
14:57
Israeli army claims it targeted Hezbollah command site in Nabatieh
Lebanon News
14:57
Israeli army claims it targeted Hezbollah command site in Nabatieh
4
Lebanon News
14:45
Israeli airstrike targets city of Nabatieh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:45
Israeli airstrike targets city of Nabatieh in South Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Lebanon sees $1 million daily from TikTok live streams, but some struggle to access earnings
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Lebanon sees $1 million daily from TikTok live streams, but some struggle to access earnings
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:16
Inside the Hawk lll scandal: Forged fuel documents, millions in profits, and an attempted escape at sea
News Bulletin Reports
13:16
Inside the Hawk lll scandal: Forged fuel documents, millions in profits, and an attempted escape at sea
7
Lebanon News
12:20
LBCI sources: Aoun, Syrian President hold talks, agree to FMs’ meeting to shape bilateral relations
Lebanon News
12:20
LBCI sources: Aoun, Syrian President hold talks, agree to FMs’ meeting to shape bilateral relations
8
Middle East News
09:30
Qatar’s Emir: Israel making Gaza unlivable, destabilizing Lebanon and Syria
Middle East News
09:30
Qatar’s Emir: Israel making Gaza unlivable, destabilizing Lebanon and Syria
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More