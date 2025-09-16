Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week on peace efforts: Rubio

16-09-2025 | 02:00
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week on peace efforts: Rubio
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week on peace efforts: Rubio

President Donald Trump will likely meet Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky next week and still hopes to broker a peace deal involving Russian President Vladimir Putin, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday.

Trump has had "multiple calls with Putin, multiple meetings with Zelensky, including probably next week again in New York", where leaders are gathering for the UN General Assembly, Rubio told reporters in Israe

