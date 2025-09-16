King Charles bids farewell to Duchess of Kent in royal milestone

16-09-2025 | 11:44
King Charles bids farewell to Duchess of Kent in royal milestone
King Charles bids farewell to Duchess of Kent in royal milestone

King Charles became the first British monarch in some four centuries to attend a Roman Catholic funeral on Tuesday when he joined members of his family for a requiem mass for the Duchess of Kent, the wife of a cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth.

The duchess, Katharine Worsley, who joined the royal family when she married Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, in 1961, died on September 4, aged 92.

Best remembered for her close association with the Wimbledon tennis tournament, where from 1969 she helped to hand out the trophies, she was also known for converting to Roman Catholicism in 1994, becoming the first British royal to do so since King Charles II, who turned to the faith on his deathbed in 1685.

Thus it was a break in tradition for Charles, the Supreme Governor of the Protestant Church of England, to attend the funeral for the duchess at London's Westminster Cathedral, where the service was conducted by Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the leader of Catholics in England and Wales.

Also present were the king's son and heir Prince William and his wife Kate, although Charles' wife Queen Camilla had to pull out as she was recovering from acute sinusitis.



Reuters
 

World News

King Charles

Farewell

Duchess of Kent

Royal

