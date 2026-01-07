Yemeni separatists say leader 'continues duties from Aden' after treason charge

Yemen's separatists Wednesday urged Saudi Arabia to halt its air strikes and said their leader was still in Aden, after a Saudi-led coalition accused him of fleeing to an unknown location.



Aidaros Alzubidi, whose forces seized swathes of land last month only to see it retaken by his Saudi-backed rivals, failed to fly to Riyadh for talks and was dismissed from the government, even as a Saudi-led coalition launched strikes on his home province.



"While the Southern Transitional Council condemns these unjustified air strikes, it demands that the Saudi authorities immediately cease the aerial bombardment," the group said, in a statement, adding that Alzubidi "continues his duties from the capital, Aden."



