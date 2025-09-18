UN Security Council to vote on Iran nuclear sanctions Friday: AFP

18-09-2025 | 12:21
UN Security Council to vote on Iran nuclear sanctions Friday: AFP
UN Security Council to vote on Iran nuclear sanctions Friday: AFP

The U.N. Security Council will vote Friday on whether to reimpose sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program, diplomatic sources said, after Britain, France, and Germany triggered the vote.

The three European countries, signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action intended to stop Tehran obtaining nuclear weapons, allege that Iran has broken its promises under the 2015 treaty.

