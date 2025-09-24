Argentine peso climbs on US Treasury support

24-09-2025 | 09:42
Argentine peso climbs on US Treasury support
Argentine peso climbs on US Treasury support

The Argentine peso rose sharply on Wednesday after Washington said it is in talks with Argentina for a swap line allowing the country access to billions of dollars.

Shortly after its trading opened, the currency rose 2.4 percent to 1,333.90 pesos to the U.S. dollar.

AFP
 

