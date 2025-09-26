400,000 evacuated, 3 dead as severe storm batters the Philippines

World News
26-09-2025 | 00:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
400,000 evacuated, 3 dead as severe storm batters the Philippines
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
400,000 evacuated, 3 dead as severe storm batters the Philippines

The Philippines evacuated hundreds of thousands of people and confirmed at least three deaths on Friday as a severe tropical storm battered a country still feeling the effects of Super Typhoon Ragasa.

Civil defense officials in southern Luzon's Bicol region said three people had been killed as walls collapsed and trees were uprooted by Severe Tropical Storm Bualoi, which is sweeping west by northwest at sustained speeds of 110 kilometres per hour.

AFP

World News

The Philippines

Storm

Typhoon Ragasa

Storm Bualoi

LBCI Next
Turkish Airlines agrees to buy 225 Boeing planes
Former FBI director charged as Trump steps up retribution drive
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-08-04

Beijing evacuates residents, expands storm alert as deadly floods keep city on edge

LBCI
World News
2025-09-22

China's Shenzhen to evacuate 400,000 ahead of typhoon: Authorities

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-08-11

Hundreds evacuated in northwestern Turkey as authorities fight wildfires

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-10

As Israel and Syria talk peace, Mount Hermon becomes a line in the sand—the details

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:04

China urges 'open, fair' treatment by US on TikTok issue

LBCI
World News
02:57

Donor nations provide emergency financial aid to Palestinian Authority, Norway says

LBCI
World News
02:18

US offers major reward for information on Hasib Muhammad Hadwan and Ali al-Sha’ir

LBCI
World News
01:20

Turkish Airlines agrees to buy 225 Boeing planes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

No pledge to halt Raoucheh Rock display, Hezbollah says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-11

Widespread blackout hits Lebanon: Political disputes overshadow electricity crisis

LBCI
World News
04:04

China urges 'open, fair' treatment by US on TikTok issue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Depositors face delays as Lebanon battles over $16.5 billion debt

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

$60M a month to Hezbollah? US claim raises alarms in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:04

Hezbollah supporters commemorate slain leaders at Raoucheh Rock: Videos

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

No pledge to halt Raoucheh Rock display, Hezbollah says

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:07

PM Nawaf Salam condemns Raoucheh Rock lighting as violation of official approval

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Depositors face delays as Lebanon battles over $16.5 billion debt

LBCI
Middle East News
06:49

Israel's Channel 12 says car explodes in Tel Aviv, injuries reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:12

Lebanon’s Finance Minister reports progress in IMF talks, but no final deal yet

LBCI
Middle East News
09:53

Israel Defense Minister says army struck Houthi targets in Yemen's rebel-held capital

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More