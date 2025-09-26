News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
400,000 evacuated, 3 dead as severe storm batters the Philippines
World News
26-09-2025 | 00:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
400,000 evacuated, 3 dead as severe storm batters the Philippines
The Philippines evacuated hundreds of thousands of people and confirmed at least three deaths on Friday as a severe tropical storm battered a country still feeling the effects of Super Typhoon Ragasa.
Civil defense officials in southern Luzon's Bicol region said three people had been killed as walls collapsed and trees were uprooted by Severe Tropical Storm Bualoi, which is sweeping west by northwest at sustained speeds of 110 kilometres per hour.
AFP
World News
The Philippines
Storm
Typhoon Ragasa
Storm Bualoi
Next
Turkish Airlines agrees to buy 225 Boeing planes
Former FBI director charged as Trump steps up retribution drive
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-08-04
Beijing evacuates residents, expands storm alert as deadly floods keep city on edge
World News
2025-08-04
Beijing evacuates residents, expands storm alert as deadly floods keep city on edge
0
World News
2025-09-22
China's Shenzhen to evacuate 400,000 ahead of typhoon: Authorities
World News
2025-09-22
China's Shenzhen to evacuate 400,000 ahead of typhoon: Authorities
0
Middle East News
2025-08-11
Hundreds evacuated in northwestern Turkey as authorities fight wildfires
Middle East News
2025-08-11
Hundreds evacuated in northwestern Turkey as authorities fight wildfires
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-10
As Israel and Syria talk peace, Mount Hermon becomes a line in the sand—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-10
As Israel and Syria talk peace, Mount Hermon becomes a line in the sand—the details
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:04
China urges 'open, fair' treatment by US on TikTok issue
World News
04:04
China urges 'open, fair' treatment by US on TikTok issue
0
World News
02:57
Donor nations provide emergency financial aid to Palestinian Authority, Norway says
World News
02:57
Donor nations provide emergency financial aid to Palestinian Authority, Norway says
0
World News
02:18
US offers major reward for information on Hasib Muhammad Hadwan and Ali al-Sha’ir
World News
02:18
US offers major reward for information on Hasib Muhammad Hadwan and Ali al-Sha’ir
0
World News
01:20
Turkish Airlines agrees to buy 225 Boeing planes
World News
01:20
Turkish Airlines agrees to buy 225 Boeing planes
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:14
No pledge to halt Raoucheh Rock display, Hezbollah says
Lebanon News
07:14
No pledge to halt Raoucheh Rock display, Hezbollah says
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-11
Widespread blackout hits Lebanon: Political disputes overshadow electricity crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-11
Widespread blackout hits Lebanon: Political disputes overshadow electricity crisis
0
World News
04:04
China urges 'open, fair' treatment by US on TikTok issue
World News
04:04
China urges 'open, fair' treatment by US on TikTok issue
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Depositors face delays as Lebanon battles over $16.5 billion debt
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Depositors face delays as Lebanon battles over $16.5 billion debt
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
$60M a month to Hezbollah? US claim raises alarms in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
$60M a month to Hezbollah? US claim raises alarms in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
12:04
Hezbollah supporters commemorate slain leaders at Raoucheh Rock: Videos
Lebanon News
12:04
Hezbollah supporters commemorate slain leaders at Raoucheh Rock: Videos
3
Lebanon News
07:14
No pledge to halt Raoucheh Rock display, Hezbollah says
Lebanon News
07:14
No pledge to halt Raoucheh Rock display, Hezbollah says
4
Lebanon News
13:07
PM Nawaf Salam condemns Raoucheh Rock lighting as violation of official approval
Lebanon News
13:07
PM Nawaf Salam condemns Raoucheh Rock lighting as violation of official approval
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Depositors face delays as Lebanon battles over $16.5 billion debt
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Depositors face delays as Lebanon battles over $16.5 billion debt
6
Middle East News
06:49
Israel's Channel 12 says car explodes in Tel Aviv, injuries reported
Middle East News
06:49
Israel's Channel 12 says car explodes in Tel Aviv, injuries reported
7
Lebanon News
09:12
Lebanon’s Finance Minister reports progress in IMF talks, but no final deal yet
Lebanon News
09:12
Lebanon’s Finance Minister reports progress in IMF talks, but no final deal yet
8
Middle East News
09:53
Israel Defense Minister says army struck Houthi targets in Yemen's rebel-held capital
Middle East News
09:53
Israel Defense Minister says army struck Houthi targets in Yemen's rebel-held capital
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More