News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
27
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
27
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Elon Musk becomes first person to hit $500 billion net worth, Forbes list shows
World News
02-10-2025 | 04:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Elon Musk becomes first person to hit $500 billion net worth, Forbes list shows
Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday became the first person ever to achieve a net worth of nearly $500 billion, propelled by a rebound in the EV company's shares and surging valuations of the tech entrepreneur's other startups this year.
His net worth stood at $500.1 billion as of 4:15 p.m. E.T., according to Forbes' billionaires index.
Musk's fortunes are tied closely to Tesla, where he held a more than 12.4% stake as of September 15. The stock has risen more than 14% so far this year and closed 3.3% higher on Wednesday, adding more than $6 billion to Musk's net worth.
After a turbulent start to the year, Tesla shares have trended higher as investor sentiment improved on Musk bringing his focus back to his companies. Tesla board chair Robyn Denholm said last month Musk was back "front and center" at the company after several months at the White House.
Just days later, Musk disclosed his purchase of about $1 billion worth of the shares in a huge vote of confidence for the future of Tesla as it races to transition from an automaker to an AI and robotics powerhouse.
Still, sagging car sales and persistent margin pressures have hurt the stock, making it one of the worst performers in the "Magnificent Seven" group of megacap tech stocks.
The Tesla board last month proposed a $1 trillion compensation plan for Musk, setting out lofty financial and operational targets for the CEO while also addressing his demands for a bigger stake in the company.
Musk's AI startup xAI and rocket company SpaceX have also scaled their valuations this year.
Reuters
World News
Variety and Tech
Tesla
Elon Musk
Tech
Startups
Forbes
Next
Zelensky warns Russia can violate airspace 'anywhere' in Europe
Spain summons top Israel envoy after Gaza flotilla intercepted
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-09-16
Trump to arrive in Britain as the two nations line up deals worth $10 billion
World News
2025-09-16
Trump to arrive in Britain as the two nations line up deals worth $10 billion
0
Middle East News
2025-07-23
Syria to sign 44 agreements with Saudi Arabia worth nearly $6 billion
Middle East News
2025-07-23
Syria to sign 44 agreements with Saudi Arabia worth nearly $6 billion
0
World News
2025-09-29
Italy and Bahrain sign memorandum worth over 1 billion euros
World News
2025-09-29
Italy and Bahrain sign memorandum worth over 1 billion euros
0
World News
2025-08-24
Norway to provide Ukraine with air defense systems worth about $700 million
World News
2025-08-24
Norway to provide Ukraine with air defense systems worth about $700 million
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:37
UK PM says 'appalled' by Manchester synagogue attack
World News
06:37
UK PM says 'appalled' by Manchester synagogue attack
0
World News
06:09
Four people wounded in Manchester attack, suspect shot: Police
World News
06:09
Four people wounded in Manchester attack, suspect shot: Police
0
World News
05:46
UK police say stabbing outside Manchester synagogue
World News
05:46
UK police say stabbing outside Manchester synagogue
0
World News
05:34
Macron urges Europe to 'increase pressure' on Russia's shadow fleet
World News
05:34
Macron urges Europe to 'increase pressure' on Russia's shadow fleet
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-09-10
Israel says struck Houthi 'military targets' in Yemen
Middle East News
2025-09-10
Israel says struck Houthi 'military targets' in Yemen
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-23
Lebanon thanks Kuwait as first oil shipment arrives for power plants
Lebanon News
2025-08-23
Lebanon thanks Kuwait as first oil shipment arrives for power plants
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-14
From Shebaa Farms to Mount Hermon: Israel resets its northern war map
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-14
From Shebaa Farms to Mount Hermon: Israel resets its northern war map
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:31
Israeli strike hits car in Kafra: One dead, five injured
Lebanon News
10:31
Israeli strike hits car in Kafra: One dead, five injured
2
Lebanon News
07:54
Lebanon’s top prosecutor issues search warrants over Raoucheh Rock lighting
Lebanon News
07:54
Lebanon’s top prosecutor issues search warrants over Raoucheh Rock lighting
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From diplomatic freeze to renewed ties, Lebanon and the UAE chart a new path
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From diplomatic freeze to renewed ties, Lebanon and the UAE chart a new path
4
Lebanon News
11:18
UN says has verified 103 civilians killed in Lebanon since ceasefire
Lebanon News
11:18
UN says has verified 103 civilians killed in Lebanon since ceasefire
5
Lebanon News
08:41
UNIFIL patrol confronted as Lebanese Army steps in to defuse tensions
Lebanon News
08:41
UNIFIL patrol confronted as Lebanese Army steps in to defuse tensions
6
Lebanon News
03:11
Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry launches diaspora voter registration platform
Lebanon News
03:11
Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry launches diaspora voter registration platform
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Lebanon and Syria hold third committee meeting: will diplomatic hurdles be cleared?
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Lebanon and Syria hold third committee meeting: will diplomatic hurdles be cleared?
8
Lebanon News
04:31
Deputy PM Mitri: Cabinet to review army report on weapons, trust with Syria key focus
Lebanon News
04:31
Deputy PM Mitri: Cabinet to review army report on weapons, trust with Syria key focus
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More