Elon Musk becomes first person to hit $500 billion net worth, Forbes list shows

02-10-2025 | 04:00
Elon Musk becomes first person to hit $500 billion net worth, Forbes list shows
2min
Elon Musk becomes first person to hit $500 billion net worth, Forbes list shows

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday became the first person ever to achieve a net worth of nearly $500 billion, propelled by a rebound in the EV company's shares and surging valuations of the tech entrepreneur's other startups this year.

His net worth stood at $500.1 billion as of 4:15 p.m. E.T., according to Forbes' billionaires index.

Musk's fortunes are tied closely to Tesla, where he held a more than 12.4% stake as of September 15. The stock has risen more than 14% so far this year and closed 3.3% higher on Wednesday, adding more than $6 billion to Musk's net worth.

After a turbulent start to the year, Tesla shares have trended higher as investor sentiment improved on Musk bringing his focus back to his companies. Tesla board chair Robyn Denholm said last month Musk was back "front and center" at the company after several months at the White House.

Just days later, Musk disclosed his purchase of about $1 billion worth of the shares in a huge vote of confidence for the future of Tesla as it races to transition from an automaker to an AI and robotics powerhouse.

Still, sagging car sales and persistent margin pressures have hurt the stock, making it one of the worst performers in the "Magnificent Seven" group of megacap tech stocks.

The Tesla board last month proposed a $1 trillion compensation plan for Musk, setting out lofty financial and operational targets for the CEO while also addressing his demands for a bigger stake in the company.

Musk's AI startup xAI and rocket company SpaceX have also scaled their valuations this year.

Reuters

