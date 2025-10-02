News
UK police say stabbing outside Manchester synagogue
World News
02-10-2025 | 05:46
UK police say stabbing outside Manchester synagogue
Police in the northern UK city of Manchester on Thursday told AFP they had been called to a "stabbing outside a synagogue."
North West Ambulance Service added they were at the scene of a "major incident" in Crumpsall, in the north of the city.
AFP
World News
United Kingdom
Police
Manchester
Stabbing
Synagogue
