France to boost security around museums after Louvre heist

20-10-2025 | 07:08
France's Interior Minister Laurent Nunez on Monday said he would tighten security outside cultural institutions after an audacious weekend robbery of jewels from the Louvre museum, his advisers said.

Nunez, a former Paris police chief who has been minister for a week, took the decision at a meeting with Culture Minister Rachida Dati and police services a day after the spectacular day-time theft, they said.

AFP

