Lula says Trump 'assured' him of US-Brazil trade deal

27-10-2025 | 03:10
Lula says Trump 'assured' him of US-Brazil trade deal
Lula says Trump 'assured' him of US-Brazil trade deal

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump had "assured" him a trade deal could be reached to ease punitive tariffs on the South American nation.

"He (Trump) assured me that we are going to have an agreement," Lula told reporters, a day after meeting the US leader on the sidelines of a Southeast Asian regional summit.

AFP

