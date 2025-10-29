Fed Chair says US government shutdown to 'weigh on economic activity'

29-10-2025 | 15:33
Fed Chair says US government shutdown to &#39;weigh on economic activity&#39;
Fed Chair says US government shutdown to 'weigh on economic activity'

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that he expects an ongoing government shutdown to bog down the world's biggest economy temporarily, as the stoppage also delays release of economic data.
"The shutdown of the federal government will weigh on economic activity while it persists, but these effects should reverse after the shutdown ends," Powell told reporters in a press briefing after the central bank announced its second straight interest rate cut this year.
