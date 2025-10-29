News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
21
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Tareeq
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
21
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Fed Chair says US government shutdown to 'weigh on economic activity'
World News
29-10-2025 | 15:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Fed Chair says US government shutdown to 'weigh on economic activity'
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that he expects an ongoing government shutdown to bog down the world's biggest economy temporarily, as the stoppage also delays release of economic data.
"The shutdown of the federal government will weigh on economic activity while it persists, but these effects should reverse after the shutdown ends," Powell told reporters in a press briefing after the central bank announced its second straight interest rate cut this year.
AFP
World News
Chair
government
shutdown
'weigh
economic
activity'
Next
US dollar strengthens on China-US deal optimism
China confirms Xi to meet Trump in South Korea
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-10-27
Trump says new Fed chair decision might be made by year-end
World News
2025-10-27
Trump says new Fed chair decision might be made by year-end
0
World News
2025-10-03
US delays publishing key jobs report due to government shutdown
World News
2025-10-03
US delays publishing key jobs report due to government shutdown
0
World News
2025-10-01
US Senate rejects Republican plan to end government shutdown
World News
2025-10-01
US Senate rejects Republican plan to end government shutdown
0
World News
2025-10-01
US government shutdown begins after Congress fails to reach deal
World News
2025-10-01
US government shutdown begins after Congress fails to reach deal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:41
Putin's envoy Dmitriev believes there may be peace in Ukraine within a year
World News
13:41
Putin's envoy Dmitriev believes there may be peace in Ukraine within a year
0
World News
13:29
Paramilitary chief vows Sudan unity via 'peace or war'
World News
13:29
Paramilitary chief vows Sudan unity via 'peace or war'
0
World News
12:49
Stolen Louvre jewels not yet recovered, prosecutor says
World News
12:49
Stolen Louvre jewels not yet recovered, prosecutor says
0
World News
12:42
Hurricane Melissa devastates Jamaica at 'levels never seen before'
World News
12:42
Hurricane Melissa devastates Jamaica at 'levels never seen before'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-15
Tannourine water contamination raises alarm in Lebanon: New details emerge
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-15
Tannourine water contamination raises alarm in Lebanon: New details emerge
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-17
Hannibal Gaddafi released on $11 million bail after ten years behind bars—The full story
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-17
Hannibal Gaddafi released on $11 million bail after ten years behind bars—The full story
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-10
After years of silence, Lebanon reopens high-profile assassination files: What’s behind the move?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-10
After years of silence, Lebanon reopens high-profile assassination files: What’s behind the move?
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-13
Egypt says Abbas, Netanyahu to attend summit aimed at reinforcing Gaza truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-13
Egypt says Abbas, Netanyahu to attend summit aimed at reinforcing Gaza truce
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:54
Israel considers US warning on Hezbollah disarmament as justification for escalating border actions—the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:54
Israel considers US warning on Hezbollah disarmament as justification for escalating border actions—the details
2
Lebanon News
10:17
Army takes custody of 6 Palestinian security members over killing of Elio Abou Hanna, 5 others detained in separate murder case inside Shatila camp
Lebanon News
10:17
Army takes custody of 6 Palestinian security members over killing of Elio Abou Hanna, 5 others detained in separate murder case inside Shatila camp
3
Lebanon News
09:20
Lebanon’s Cabinet tackles Elio Abi Hanna’s case, weapons in camps, and post-war reconstruction: The details
Lebanon News
09:20
Lebanon’s Cabinet tackles Elio Abi Hanna’s case, weapons in camps, and post-war reconstruction: The details
4
Lebanon News
08:27
At Naqoura talks, US envoy Ortagus, Lt. Gen. Clearfield stress continued coordination to preserve Lebanon’s peace
Lebanon News
08:27
At Naqoura talks, US envoy Ortagus, Lt. Gen. Clearfield stress continued coordination to preserve Lebanon’s peace
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:18
Israeli army says Gaza ceasefire renewed after ‘dozens’ of targets hit
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:18
Israeli army says Gaza ceasefire renewed after ‘dozens’ of targets hit
6
Lebanon News
09:23
PM Salam calls for full disarmament of Palestinian camps after killing of Elio Ernesto Abou Hanna
Lebanon News
09:23
PM Salam calls for full disarmament of Palestinian camps after killing of Elio Ernesto Abou Hanna
7
News Bulletin Reports
14:08
Expat vote controversy dominates cabinet session, proposals referred for review
News Bulletin Reports
14:08
Expat vote controversy dominates cabinet session, proposals referred for review
8
Lebanon News
06:10
Lebanon’s Cabinet convenes at Baabda Palace
Lebanon News
06:10
Lebanon’s Cabinet convenes at Baabda Palace
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More