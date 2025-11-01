News
Russia downs 98 Ukrainian drones: Defense ministry
World News
01-11-2025 | 04:47
Russia downs 98 Ukrainian drones: Defense ministry
Russian air defenses downed 98 Ukrainian drones overnight over Russian regions, the country's defense ministry said on Saturday.
Eleven drones, including six that headed to the Russian capital, were destroyed over Moscow region, the ministry said.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Ukraine
Drones
Defense
Ministry
