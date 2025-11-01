Russia downs 98 Ukrainian drones: Defense ministry

World News
01-11-2025 | 04:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia downs 98 Ukrainian drones: Defense ministry
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia downs 98 Ukrainian drones: Defense ministry

Russian air defenses downed 98 Ukrainian drones overnight over Russian regions, the country's defense ministry said on Saturday.

Eleven drones, including six that headed to the Russian capital, were destroyed over Moscow region, the ministry said.


Reuters 
 

World News

Russia

Ukraine

Drones

Defense

Ministry

LBCI Next
South Korea's Lee asks China's Xi for help engaging North Korea
Canadian PM Carney says apologized to Trump over anti-tariff ad
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-10-06

Russia says downed 251 Ukrainian drones overnight

LBCI
World News
2025-10-14

Russia struck UN aid convoy in south Ukraine, no casualties: Ukrainian authorities

LBCI
World News
2025-10-03

Russia launched largest attack on Ukrainian gas infrastructure: State operator

LBCI
World News
2025-09-20

Ukrainian drone attack on Russia kills four: Governor

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:05

South Korea's Lee asks China's Xi for help engaging North Korea

LBCI
World News
03:41

Canadian PM Carney says apologized to Trump over anti-tariff ad

LBCI
World News
01:44

Tanzania President Hassan wins election with 97.66% of vote: Commission

LBCI
World News
15:54

UN Security Council backs Morocco's plan for W. Sahara autonomy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-22

Israel gears for confrontation with Hezbollah, challenges US Gaza strategy

LBCI
World News
2025-10-10

19 missing after massive blast at US explosives factory: Sheriff

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry launches diaspora voter registration platform

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:47

Israeli army says Gaza bodies received Friday not hostages

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:49

Ceasefire breaches: Israel reviews Lebanon strategy amid concerns over Hezbollah and Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:25

Hezbollah’s Qassem urges unity, calls for army support against Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

Israeli army claims it killed 'Hezbollah member' in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:45

Drone strike hits industrial city in Nabatieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Sources to LBCI: President Aoun urged army to respond to Israeli violations, calls for activation of monitoring committee

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

Expatriate voting plan ignites tensions in Lebanon’s cabinet and parliament — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

President Aoun meets German FM: Lebanon ready for negotiations to end Israeli occupation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:59

War-torn Wazzani works to bring water—and life—back to Lebanon's south

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More