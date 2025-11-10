France's ex-president Sarkozy leaves prison: Source to AFP

10-11-2025
France&#39;s ex-president Sarkozy leaves prison: Source to AFP
France's ex-president Sarkozy leaves prison: Source to AFP

France's former president Nicolas Sarkozy left prison on Monday, a source close to the case told AFP, after a judge ordered his release pending an appeal trial over Libyan funding.

Sarkozy was freed from La Sante prison in Paris shortly before 3:00 pm (1400 GMT) on Monday, the source said. He departed in a car with tinted windows, escorted by police motorcyclists.


AFP
 

World News

France

President

Nicolas Sarkozy

Prison

AFP

