Trump threatens BBC with $1 billion lawsuit: AFP

10-11-2025 | 11:10
Trump threatens BBC with $1 billion lawsuit: AFP
0min
Trump threatens BBC with $1 billion lawsuit: AFP

Donald Trump has threatened the BBC with a $1 billion lawsuit over the editing of a speech he gave just before the 2021 U.S. Capitol riots, a source close to the U.S. president's legal team told AFP Monday.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed a Fox News report that Trump's letter gave the UK broadcaster a Friday deadline to retract the program and apologize.

AFP

