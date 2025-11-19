News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
22
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
22
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Romania scrambles jets over fresh drone incursion: Defense Ministry
World News
19-11-2025 | 02:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Romania scrambles jets over fresh drone incursion: Defense Ministry
NATO member Romania, bordering Ukraine, scrambled fighter jets early on Wednesday after a fresh drone incursion into its territory, the defense ministry said.
"The drone reappeared intermittently on radar for approximately 12 minutes" following Russian air strikes near Romania's border with Ukraine, the ministry said in a press release, adding that "no cases of aircraft impact with the ground have been reported".
AFP
World News
scrambles
fresh
drone
incursion:
Defense
Ministry
Next
US, Saudis approve nuclear deal, F-35 jets sale: White House
Trump insists he has 'nothing to do' with sex offender Epstein
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-09-19
Estonia says Russian jets breach airspace in 'brazen' incursion
World News
2025-09-19
Estonia says Russian jets breach airspace in 'brazen' incursion
0
World News
2025-09-10
Putin looking to 'test our unity' with Poland drone incursion: EU's Kallas
World News
2025-09-10
Putin looking to 'test our unity' with Poland drone incursion: EU's Kallas
0
World News
2025-09-10
Poland invokes NATO Article 4 for urgent talks after drone incursion
World News
2025-09-10
Poland invokes NATO Article 4 for urgent talks after drone incursion
0
World News
2025-09-21
Estonia says UN Security Council to meet over Russian air incursion
World News
2025-09-21
Estonia says UN Security Council to meet over Russian air incursion
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
02:20
US, Saudis approve nuclear deal, F-35 jets sale: White House
Middle East News
02:20
US, Saudis approve nuclear deal, F-35 jets sale: White House
0
World News
13:35
Trump insists he has 'nothing to do' with sex offender Epstein
World News
13:35
Trump insists he has 'nothing to do' with sex offender Epstein
0
Middle East News
13:20
Trump denies conflict of interest over family's Saudi business ties
Middle East News
13:20
Trump denies conflict of interest over family's Saudi business ties
0
Middle East News
13:17
Saudi prince says murder of journalist Khashoggi was 'huge mistake'
Middle East News
13:17
Saudi prince says murder of journalist Khashoggi was 'huge mistake'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:49
Israeli airstrike hits outskirts of Ain al-Hilweh Camp in Sidon, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:49
Israeli airstrike hits outskirts of Ain al-Hilweh Camp in Sidon, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
10:09
Lebanon’s PM Salam meets Hannibal Gaddafi after his release
Lebanon News
10:09
Lebanon’s PM Salam meets Hannibal Gaddafi after his release
0
Lebanon News
10:00
Lebanon reports 101,355 overseas voter registrations ahead of deadline
Lebanon News
10:00
Lebanon reports 101,355 overseas voter registrations ahead of deadline
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-05
Palestinian Embassy hands over suspects in Elio Abou Hanna killing to Lebanese authorities
Lebanon News
2025-11-05
Palestinian Embassy hands over suspects in Elio Abou Hanna killing to Lebanese authorities
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:49
Israeli airstrike hits outskirts of Ain al-Hilweh Camp in Sidon, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:49
Israeli airstrike hits outskirts of Ain al-Hilweh Camp in Sidon, South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
04:23
LBCI exclusive: Lebanese Army Commander cancels Washington trip after official meetings called off
Lebanon News
04:23
LBCI exclusive: Lebanese Army Commander cancels Washington trip after official meetings called off
3
Lebanon News
15:29
Updated toll: 13 killed in Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh camp
Lebanon News
15:29
Updated toll: 13 killed in Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh camp
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
US hard-line pressure mounts as Lebanese Army statement on Israel triggers Washington cancellations
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
US hard-line pressure mounts as Lebanese Army statement on Israel triggers Washington cancellations
5
Lebanon News
15:05
Israeli army strikes Hamas training facility in South Lebanon, Avichay Adraee claims
Lebanon News
15:05
Israeli army strikes Hamas training facility in South Lebanon, Avichay Adraee claims
6
Lebanon News
10:09
Lebanon’s PM Salam meets Hannibal Gaddafi after his release
Lebanon News
10:09
Lebanon’s PM Salam meets Hannibal Gaddafi after his release
7
Lebanon News
04:06
President Aoun reaffirms Lebanon's openness, calls for investor confidence at Beirut 1 conference
Lebanon News
04:06
President Aoun reaffirms Lebanon's openness, calls for investor confidence at Beirut 1 conference
8
Lebanon News
07:53
US sources to LBCI: Army Chief’s Washington visit could be rescheduled if reforms move forward
Lebanon News
07:53
US sources to LBCI: Army Chief’s Washington visit could be rescheduled if reforms move forward
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More