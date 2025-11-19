Romania scrambles jets over fresh drone incursion: Defense Ministry

19-11-2025 | 02:17
Romania scrambles jets over fresh drone incursion: Defense Ministry
Romania scrambles jets over fresh drone incursion: Defense Ministry

NATO member Romania, bordering Ukraine, scrambled fighter jets early on Wednesday after a fresh drone incursion into its territory, the defense ministry said.

"The drone reappeared intermittently on radar for approximately 12 minutes" following Russian air strikes near Romania's border with Ukraine, the ministry said in a press release, adding that "no cases of aircraft impact with the ground have been reported".

AFP

