South Africa opens G20 summit by stressing need for 'multilateralism'

World News
22-11-2025 | 04:15
High views
South Africa opens G20 summit by stressing need for 'multilateralism'
South Africa opens G20 summit by stressing need for 'multilateralism'

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa opened a G20 summit in Johannesburg on Saturday by emphasizing the need for "multilateralism" to confront "the threats facing humanity today."

His call was made to a room full of leaders from major economies around the world -- with the notable exception of U.S. President Donald Trump, who boycotted the summit.

"The G20 underscores the value of the relevance of multilateralism," Ramaphosa said in an opening address.


AFP
 

