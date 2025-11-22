News
South Africa opens G20 summit by stressing need for 'multilateralism'
World News
22-11-2025 | 04:15
South Africa opens G20 summit by stressing need for 'multilateralism'
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa opened a G20 summit in Johannesburg on Saturday by emphasizing the need for "multilateralism" to confront "the threats facing humanity today."
His call was made to a room full of leaders from major economies around the world -- with the notable exception of U.S. President Donald Trump, who boycotted the summit.
"The G20 underscores the value of the relevance of multilateralism," Ramaphosa said in an opening address.
AFP
