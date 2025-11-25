News
Ukraine says wants Zelensky-Trump meeting this week
World News
25-11-2025 | 06:13
Ukraine says wants Zelensky-Trump meeting this week
Ukraine wants President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. counterpart Donald Trump to meet this week for further talks on ending the war with Russia, a top Ukrainian negotiator said Tuesday.
"We look forward to organising a visit by the President of Ukraine to the United States at the earliest possible date in November," Ukrainian security council secretary Rustem Umerov said on Telegram.
AFP
