EU at 'dawn of new era' of energy independence from Russia: von der Leyen

World News
03-12-2025 | 04:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
EU at &#39;dawn of new era&#39; of energy independence from Russia: von der Leyen
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
EU at 'dawn of new era' of energy independence from Russia: von der Leyen

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday the bloc was entering a "new era" without Russian fossil fuels, after a deal to ban all imports of Russian gas by autumn 2027.

"This is the dawn of a new era, the era of Europe's full energy independence from Russia," von der Leyen told journalists.

AFP

World News

'dawn

era'

energy

independence

Russia:

Leyen

LBCI Next
Macron arrives in China for state visit
Venezuela reauthorizes deportation flights from US: Ministry
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-11-26

EU will back Ukraine 'every step of way' until peace: von der Leyen

LBCI
World News
2025-10-08

EU 'must respond' to Russia's 'hybrid warfare': Von der Leyen

LBCI
World News
2025-11-23

EU's central role must be 'fully reflected' in Ukraine peace plan: Von der Leyen

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-13

In Jerusalem, Trump hails 'historic dawn of a new Middle East'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:39

Zelensky says Ukraine negotiator to hold talks with EU in Brussels

LBCI
World News
05:25

EU's Russian gas ban will 'accelerate' bloc's power decline: Kremlin

LBCI
World News
04:26

Flood death toll in Thailand rises to 267: Health ministry

LBCI
World News
04:19

Macron arrives in China for state visit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-14

Tannourine Water dispute continues as Health Ministry confirms ongoing tests—the details

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:59

Hamas, Islamic Jihad sources say to give Israel sample from body found in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:54

Lebanon’s General Security: 12th phase of refugee return via Masnaa border crossing on Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:27

Lebanese Sources to LBCI: Simon Karam’s appointment increases pressure on Netanyahu as Ortagus heads to Jordan before returning with UN delegation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:50

Israeli military accuses Hezbollah Unit 121 of assassinating four key Lebanese figures to conceal Beirut Port blast details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Israel presses US envoy Ortagus with claims on Hezbollah, threatens wider military action

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:40

LBCI exclusive: Pope Leo sends message to President Aoun aboard flight leaving Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:37

Netanyahu says will send Israeli representative to meet officials in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:23

Pope Leo XIV to LBCI: I will continue contacts with world leaders in pursuit of peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:27

Lebanese Sources to LBCI: Simon Karam’s appointment increases pressure on Netanyahu as Ortagus heads to Jordan before returning with UN delegation

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

President Aoun: Pope Leo’s visit will remain engraved in Lebanon’s memory

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:30

Western sources to LBCI: US pressure led to adding civilians to mechanism talks; too early to judge impact on de-escalation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More