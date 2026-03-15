Ukraine does not want to lose US backing because of Iran war: Zelensky

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15-03-2026 | 04:13
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Ukraine does not want to lose US backing because of Iran war: Zelensky
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Ukraine does not want to lose US backing because of Iran war: Zelensky

Ukraine does not want to lose U.S. support for its struggle against Russia as a result of Washington's war with Iran, President Volodymyr Zelensky has told journalists.

"We don't want to lose the Americans" while they are "without a doubt currently preoccupied with the Middle East," the Ukrainian leader told the press, including AFP reporters, on Saturday. His comments were under embargo until Sunday.

"We are showing our willingness to help the United States and their allies in the Middle East" by offering to share Ukraine's drone expertise, and "we strongly hope that as a result of the Middle East, the United States will not turn its back on the question of the war in Ukraine," he added.


AFP
 

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Ukraine

US

Iran

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Zelensky

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