News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
14
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
14
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ukraine strikes Russian oil infrastructure in Caspian Sea for third time: Reuters
World News
15-12-2025 | 09:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Ukraine strikes Russian oil infrastructure in Caspian Sea for third time: Reuters
Ukrainian long-range drones struck a Russian oil production platform in the Caspian Sea for the third time in a week, a security source told Reuters on Monday.
The latest attack involved the Korchagin oil rig, which Ukrainian forces struck last week, the source said, adding that production had been halted.
Reuters
World News
Ukraine
Drones
Russia
Oil
Caspian Sea
Next
Director Rob Reiner and wife found dead at Los Angeles home: US media
Hanukkah security ramped up around world after Bondi shootings
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-10-23
China state oil majors suspend Russian oil buys due to sanctions: Reuters
World News
2025-10-23
China state oil majors suspend Russian oil buys due to sanctions: Reuters
0
World News
2025-10-17
Ukraine says it struck Russian oil depot in occupied Crimea
World News
2025-10-17
Ukraine says it struck Russian oil depot in occupied Crimea
0
World News
2025-10-17
India ‘already cutting’ Russian oil imports by 50% after US talks, White House official tells Reuters
World News
2025-10-17
India ‘already cutting’ Russian oil imports by 50% after US talks, White House official tells Reuters
0
World News
2025-11-29
Russian strikes cut power to over 600,000 in Ukraine: Ministry
World News
2025-11-29
Russian strikes cut power to over 600,000 in Ukraine: Ministry
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:11
Natural disasters caused $220 bn economic losses in 2025
World News
04:11
Natural disasters caused $220 bn economic losses in 2025
0
World News
03:49
Australian PM says 'Islamic State ideology' drove Bondi Beach gunmen
World News
03:49
Australian PM says 'Islamic State ideology' drove Bondi Beach gunmen
0
World News
03:02
Russia says has control of key Ukrainian city of Kupiansk
World News
03:02
Russia says has control of key Ukrainian city of Kupiansk
0
World News
02:55
France demands 'robust' guarantees for Ukraine before talks on territory
World News
02:55
France demands 'robust' guarantees for Ukraine before talks on territory
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-10-07
Syria president, Kurdish leader meet after deadly clash: Government source to AFP
Middle East News
2025-10-07
Syria president, Kurdish leader meet after deadly clash: Government source to AFP
0
Lebanon News
10:52
German Defense Ministry signs support agreements with Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
10:52
German Defense Ministry signs support agreements with Lebanese Army
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-14
Security calculations: Australia incident pushes Lebanon and Syria down Israel's agenda
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-14
Security calculations: Australia incident pushes Lebanon and Syria down Israel's agenda
0
World News
2025-12-02
Venezuela reauthorizes deportation flights from US: Ministry
World News
2025-12-02
Venezuela reauthorizes deportation flights from US: Ministry
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:24
Lebanon minister says 380,000 Syrian refugees have returned home under safe return plan
Lebanon News
06:24
Lebanon minister says 380,000 Syrian refugees have returned home under safe return plan
2
Lebanon News
07:56
Sources tell LBCI: Diplomats focus on Lebanese army’s weapons control plan during Southern Litani briefing
Lebanon News
07:56
Sources tell LBCI: Diplomats focus on Lebanese army’s weapons control plan during Southern Litani briefing
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
US pushes diplomacy with Lebanon: Israeli military chief hints at renewed offensive against Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
US pushes diplomacy with Lebanon: Israeli military chief hints at renewed offensive against Hezbollah
4
Lebanon Economy
08:24
Lebanon’s PM pushes to finalize financial gap law within 48 hours, sources say
Lebanon Economy
08:24
Lebanon’s PM pushes to finalize financial gap law within 48 hours, sources say
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Border demarcation: Lebanon-Syria border incident raises questions over security coordination
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Border demarcation: Lebanon-Syria border incident raises questions over security coordination
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Amid Israeli violations, diplomats visit south Lebanon: Key discussion points
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Amid Israeli violations, diplomats visit south Lebanon: Key discussion points
7
Lebanon News
10:52
German Defense Ministry signs support agreements with Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
10:52
German Defense Ministry signs support agreements with Lebanese Army
8
Lebanon News
12:25
Lebanon, EU resume partnership talks after eight-year hiatus
Lebanon News
12:25
Lebanon, EU resume partnership talks after eight-year hiatus
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More