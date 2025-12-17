News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
14
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
14
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Putin says Western calls for preparation for war with Russia 'a lie'
World News
17-12-2025 | 06:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Putin says Western calls for preparation for war with Russia 'a lie'
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that there were some calls in the West to prepare for a major war with Russia and he described this as "hysteria" and "a lie."
He also said that if Ukraine and the West abandon peace talks, then Russia will take the lands it claims in Ukraine by military means.
Reuters
World News
Putin
Western
Preparation
War
Russia
Louvre staff vote to extend strike: Unions
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-10-22
Russia says preparation for Putin-Trump summit still ongoing
World News
2025-10-22
Russia says preparation for Putin-Trump summit still ongoing
0
World News
2025-12-05
France's Macron calls for increasing pressure on Russia
World News
2025-12-05
France's Macron calls for increasing pressure on Russia
0
Middle East News
2025-11-28
Syria calls deadly Israeli operation a 'war crime'
Middle East News
2025-11-28
Syria calls deadly Israeli operation a 'war crime'
0
World News
2025-11-05
Trump: We may work on a plan for nuclear disarmament with Russia and China
World News
2025-11-05
Trump: We may work on a plan for nuclear disarmament with Russia and China
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:23
Louvre staff vote to extend strike: Unions
World News
05:23
Louvre staff vote to extend strike: Unions
0
World News
04:37
Coming days crucial for keeping Ukraine funded: EU chief
World News
04:37
Coming days crucial for keeping Ukraine funded: EU chief
0
World News
02:27
Trump adds seven countries, including Syria, to full travel ban list
World News
02:27
Trump adds seven countries, including Syria, to full travel ban list
0
World News
12:14
At least 85,000 refugees flee recent DR Congo violence to Burundi: Officials
World News
12:14
At least 85,000 refugees flee recent DR Congo violence to Burundi: Officials
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-04
Hearing to question Beirut Port blast investigator Tarek Bitar postponed to next Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-11-04
Hearing to question Beirut Port blast investigator Tarek Bitar postponed to next Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-12
5.9-magnitude earthquake in Cyprus felt in parts of Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-11-12
5.9-magnitude earthquake in Cyprus felt in parts of Lebanon
0
World News
2025-10-19
French government lists eight pieces of jewelry stolen from Louvre
World News
2025-10-19
French government lists eight pieces of jewelry stolen from Louvre
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Renewed global backing: Paris talks test international will to support Lebanese Army
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Renewed global backing: Paris talks test international will to support Lebanese Army
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:26
US State Department backs potential $34.5 million military vehicle sale to Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:26
US State Department backs potential $34.5 million military vehicle sale to Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Military maneuvers and reports: Israel criticizes Lebanese Army demonstration
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Military maneuvers and reports: Israel criticizes Lebanese Army demonstration
3
Lebanon News
09:55
Israel targets truck in Sebline in Chouf district—Video
Lebanon News
09:55
Israel targets truck in Sebline in Chouf district—Video
4
Lebanon News
09:15
Israel strikes vehicle between Markaba and Odaisseh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:15
Israel strikes vehicle between Markaba and Odaisseh in South Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Renewed global backing: Paris talks test international will to support Lebanese Army
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Renewed global backing: Paris talks test international will to support Lebanese Army
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Foreign diplomats inspect Lebanese Army's progress in South Lebanon—Highlights of the tour
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Foreign diplomats inspect Lebanese Army's progress in South Lebanon—Highlights of the tour
7
Lebanon News
10:22
Sources to LBCI: Companies at Tripoli Port failed to pay state dues since 2010, employees summoned for questioning
Lebanon News
10:22
Sources to LBCI: Companies at Tripoli Port failed to pay state dues since 2010, employees summoned for questioning
8
Lebanon News
10:04
UK police charge two men with belonging to Hezbollah, attending terrorism training
Lebanon News
10:04
UK police charge two men with belonging to Hezbollah, attending terrorism training
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More