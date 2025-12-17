Merz says EU must use Russian frozen assets to raise 'pressure on Putin'

17-12-2025 | 10:02
Merz says EU must use Russian frozen assets to raise 'pressure on Putin'
Merz says EU must use Russian frozen assets to raise 'pressure on Putin'

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Wednesday said it was essential to finalise an EU plan to use frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine's defence and send a "clear signal" to Moscow.

"It is clear that the pressure on Putin must be increased even further in order to persuade him to engage in serious negotiations," Merz said in a speech to parliament ahead of an EU summit.

AFP

World News

Germany

Friedrich Merz

EU

Russia

Ukraine

