Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
UN Security Council votes to extend DR Congo mission by one year
World News
19-12-2025 | 15:27
UN Security Council votes to extend DR Congo mission by one year
The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously Friday to extend the deployment of the U.N.'s peacekeeping mission in Democratic Republic of Congo by one year as Washington called for Rwanda and M23 forces to respect a regional peace deal.
The MONUSCO mission of 11,500 military personnel is one of the blue helmet missions endorsed by the United States which has sought to cut back on the body's spending on deployments under President Donald Trump.
The resolution extends "until December 20, 2026 the mandate of MONUSCO in the DRC."
AFP
World News
Security
Council
votes
extend
Congo
mission
