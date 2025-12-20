News
Trump administration begins release of Epstein files
World News
20-12-2025 | 02:40
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Trump administration begins release of Epstein files
The U.S. Justice Department on Friday began publishing a long-awaited trove of records from investigations into the politically explosive case of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein -- though many files were redacted.
Among the material are multiple photographs showing former Democratic president Bill Clinton and other high-profile figures, including Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, in Epstein's company.
The heavy blacking-out of large sections of the documents -- combined with tight control by officials in President Donald Trump's administration over the release -- has fueled doubts over whether the disclosure will finally quiet long-running conspiracy theories of a high-level cover-up.
The files are nevertheless expected to illuminate the disgraced financier's close connections with the rich, famous, and powerful, including Trump.
The vast disclosure included seven pages listing 254 masseuses -- every name obscured beneath thick black bars and the explanation "redacted to protect potential victim information."
Another file contains dozens of censored images showing naked or scantily clad figures. Others show Epstein and companions, their faces obscured, with firearms.
Previously unseen photographs include one showing a younger-looking Clinton reclining in a hot tub, part of the image obscured by a stark black rectangle.
In another, Clinton is pictured swimming alongside a dark-haired woman who appears to be Epstein's accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.
The White House jumped on the Clinton appearances.
"Slick Willy! @BillClinton just chillin, without a care in the world. Little did he know…" Communications Director Steven Cheung posted on X.
"Oh my!" added Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.
Trump, once a close friend of Epstein, fought for months to prevent the release of the records related to the investigation of Epstein, who died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
The Republican president eventually caved to pressure from Congress, including his own party, and signed a law last month that compelled publication of the materials.
Friday was the deadline set by Congress for release of the records.
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said several hundred thousand documents would be released on Friday and many more in the coming weeks.
Prosecutors have the latitude to withhold material related to active investigations, and Blanche said the files will also be redacted to protect the identities of Epstein's hundreds of victims. He also said "no new charges" were due.
Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer condemned the partial release as "a cover-up to protect Donald Trump from his ugly past."
AFP
World News
United States
Justice Department
Jeffrey Epstein
Epstein Files
