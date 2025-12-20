Italian police arrest 384, seize 1.4 tonnes of drugs in nationwide crackdown

20-12-2025 | 07:20
Italian police arrest 384, seize 1.4 tonnes of drugs in nationwide crackdown
Italian police arrest 384, seize 1.4 tonnes of drugs in nationwide crackdown

Italian police said on Saturday they had arrested 384 people and seized 1.4 tonnes of drugs in a large-scale operation against drug trafficking.

In addition to the arrests, officers had put under investigation 655 individuals, including 39 minors, and confiscated 35 kg of cocaine and more than 40 firearms, police said in a statement.

The operation, concluded on Friday in several provinces, led to the temporary closure of five cannabis shops in three cities after 312 inspections.

During the checks, the police said they had seized 296 kg of cannabis products, which initial tests had shown to be illegal drugs.

Italy in June approved a security decree banning so-called "legal" cannabis and outlawing the trade of "cannabis light,” or hemp, which, unlike marijuana, has no psychoactive effects.

Reuters

World News

Italy

Police

Drug

Cannabis

