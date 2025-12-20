Zelensky says US must increase pressure on Russia to end Ukraine war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that the United States must apply "a bit more pressure on the Russians" to end the war in Ukraine as diplomats converged on Miami for fresh talks between Kyiv and Moscow.



"America must clearly say: if not diplomacy, then there will be full pressure... Putin does not yet feel the kind of pressure that should exist," he said, stressing the need for more arms supplies to Ukraine and sanctions on the entire Russian economy.



AFP