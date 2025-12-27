Zelensky says Kyiv attack shows Russia does 'not want to end the war'

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that a Russian drone and missile attack on Kyiv showed Russia does "not want to end the war."



Zelensky made the comments ahead of his departure for talks in the United States with President Donald Trump on a plan to halt the Russian invasion.



The Russians "do not want to end the war and seek to use every opportunity to cause Ukraine even greater suffering and increase their pressure on others around the world," Zelensky said after the Russian barrage pummelled the capital killing at least one person.



AFP