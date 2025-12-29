Zelensky says occupied nuclear plant and territories remain unresolved in war talks

Territorial issues and the future of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant are the last unresolved parts of talks to end the Ukraine-Russia war, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday.



"Two questions remain: the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant -- how will it function -- and the issue of territories," Zelensky told journalists. "That is why I said this 20-point plan is 90 percent ready."



AFP