NATO chief says Europe can't defend itself without US

26-01-2026 | 11:04
NATO chief says Europe can't defend itself without US

NATO chief Mark Rutte said Monday Europe cannot defend itself without the United States, in the face of calls for the continent to stand on its own feet after tensions over Greenland.

"If anyone thinks here again, that the European Union, or Europe as a whole, can defend itself without the U.S. -- keep on dreaming. You can't," Rutte told lawmakers at the European Parliament.

