News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
13
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
13
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US envoy Witkoff says Ukraine peace talks down to one issue
World News
22-01-2026 | 03:13
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US envoy Witkoff says Ukraine peace talks down to one issue
U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff on Thursday said "a lot of progress" had been made in Ukraine peace talks and that negotiations were down to one last issue.
The United States has held talks with Russia, and separately with Kyiv and European leaders, on various different drafts of a plan for ending the war in Ukraine, but no deal has yet been reached despite Trump's repeated promises to clinch one.
"If both sides want to solve this, we're going to get it solved," Witkoff told an audience at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
"I think we've made a lot of progress," he added.
U.S. President Donald Trump a day earlier told the Davos forum that the leaders of Russia and Ukraine would be "stupid" if they failed to come together and get a deal done.
Witkoff said he was headed to Moscow later in the day.
Reuters
World News
US
Envoy
Steve Witkoff
Ukraine
Peace
Issue
Next
Zelensky is en route to Davos: Ukrainian presidency
NATO's Rutte says Arctic talks with Trump will focus on keeping Russia, China out
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-01-05
US sending Witkoff, Kushner to Ukraine talks in Paris: White House official
World News
2026-01-05
US sending Witkoff, Kushner to Ukraine talks in Paris: White House official
0
World News
2025-12-07
US envoy Kellogg says Ukraine peace deal is really close
World News
2025-12-07
US envoy Kellogg says Ukraine peace deal is really close
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-29
At Naqoura talks, US envoy Ortagus, Lt. Gen. Clearfield stress continued coordination to preserve Lebanon’s peace
Lebanon News
2025-10-29
At Naqoura talks, US envoy Ortagus, Lt. Gen. Clearfield stress continued coordination to preserve Lebanon’s peace
0
World News
06:09
US envoy Witkoff says he will meet with Putin on Thursday
World News
06:09
US envoy Witkoff says he will meet with Putin on Thursday
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:20
Three people shot dead in eastern Australia, town in lockdown
World News
04:20
Three people shot dead in eastern Australia, town in lockdown
0
World News
03:14
Zelensky is en route to Davos: Ukrainian presidency
World News
03:14
Zelensky is en route to Davos: Ukrainian presidency
0
World News
02:55
NATO's Rutte says Arctic talks with Trump will focus on keeping Russia, China out
World News
02:55
NATO's Rutte says Arctic talks with Trump will focus on keeping Russia, China out
0
World News
02:47
US set to quit World Health Organization
World News
02:47
US set to quit World Health Organization
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-13
Hezbollah’s Qassem urges state to defend sovereignty, rejects disarmament pressure
Lebanon News
2025-12-13
Hezbollah’s Qassem urges state to defend sovereignty, rejects disarmament pressure
0
World News
2025-12-21
Kremlin denies three-way US-Ukraine-Russia talks in preparation: Russian agencies
World News
2025-12-21
Kremlin denies three-way US-Ukraine-Russia talks in preparation: Russian agencies
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Growth at last, strength still missing: Lebanon's economic reality
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Growth at last, strength still missing: Lebanon's economic reality
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-19
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army Commander to visit Washington from February 3 to 5 after last year’s cancellation
Lebanon News
2026-01-19
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army Commander to visit Washington from February 3 to 5 after last year’s cancellation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:58
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Qennarit, Kfour and Jarjouaa residents
Lebanon News
08:58
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Qennarit, Kfour and Jarjouaa residents
2
Lebanon News
14:18
Israel army says struck four Syria-Lebanon border crossings used by Hezbollah
Lebanon News
14:18
Israel army says struck four Syria-Lebanon border crossings used by Hezbollah
3
Lebanon News
10:43
Israeli army warns residents of Kharayeb and Ansar in South Lebanon to evacuate ahead of strikes
Lebanon News
10:43
Israeli army warns residents of Kharayeb and Ansar in South Lebanon to evacuate ahead of strikes
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Growth at last, strength still missing: Lebanon's economic reality
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Growth at last, strength still missing: Lebanon's economic reality
5
Lebanon News
12:15
Lebanese Army says Israeli attacks obstruct completion of its operational plan
Lebanon News
12:15
Lebanese Army says Israeli attacks obstruct completion of its operational plan
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Backlash erupts in Israel over Netanyahu’s Gaza Board of Peace move
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Backlash erupts in Israel over Netanyahu’s Gaza Board of Peace move
7
Lebanon News
10:31
Israeli airstrikes hit threatened buildings in Jarjouaa, Qennarit and Kfour
Lebanon News
10:31
Israeli airstrikes hit threatened buildings in Jarjouaa, Qennarit and Kfour
8
Middle East News
05:26
Egypt's Sisi accepts invite to join Trump's 'Board of Peace'
Middle East News
05:26
Egypt's Sisi accepts invite to join Trump's 'Board of Peace'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More