US envoy Witkoff says Ukraine peace talks down to one issue

22-01-2026 | 03:13
US envoy Witkoff says Ukraine peace talks down to one issue
US envoy Witkoff says Ukraine peace talks down to one issue

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff on Thursday said "a lot of progress" had been made in Ukraine peace talks and that negotiations were down to one last issue.

The United States has held talks with Russia, and separately with Kyiv and European leaders, on various different drafts of a plan for ending the war in Ukraine, but no deal has yet been reached despite Trump's repeated promises to clinch one.

"If both sides want to solve this, we're going to get it solved," Witkoff told an audience at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"I think we've made a lot of progress," he added.

U.S. President Donald Trump a day earlier told the Davos forum that the leaders of Russia and Ukraine would be "stupid" if they failed to come together and get a deal done.

Witkoff said he was headed to Moscow later in the day.



Reuters
 

