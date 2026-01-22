Three people shot dead in eastern Australia, town in lockdown

Three people have been shot dead in an attack in the Australian state of New South Wales, police said on Thursday, with local media reporting the gunman remained at large and the shooting was a suspected incident of domestic violence.



Police said an operation was underway in the town of Lake Cargelligo, about 611 kilometers (379 miles) west of Sydney, and urged residents to stay indoors.



Emergency services were called to the scene following reports of a shooting in the late afternoon.



Two women and one man were killed, and another man has been taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition, police said.





