Three dead, four missing as migrant boat sinks in Aegean: Turkey coastguard

World News
12-02-2026 | 08:35
High views
Three dead, four missing as migrant boat sinks in Aegean: Turkey coastguard
Three dead, four missing as migrant boat sinks in Aegean: Turkey coastguard

Three people died, and four were missing after a migrant boat got into trouble in the Aegean Sea, the Turkish coastguard said Thursday.

Another 38 people were rescued when the rubber boat started taking on water off the coast near the western resort of Izmir, a coastguard statement said.

World News

Turkey

Migrant

Boat

Aegean Sea

Coastguard

