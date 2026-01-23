Possible IS detainee breakouts in Syria 'of paramount concern' for EU

The EU said Friday that alleged breakouts by detained foreign fighters from the Islamic State (IS) group in Syria were of "paramount concern," and it was monitoring the transfer of prisoners to Iraq.



"The recent alleged breakouts of Daesh (IS) detainees amidst the clashes is of paramount concern," EU spokesman Anouar El Anouni said, referring to fighting between the Syrian government and Kurdish-led forces who had previously secured the prisoners.



"We closely monitor the situation, including the transfer of remaining fighters detained, including foreign terrorist fighters to Iraq," EU spokesman Anouar El Anouni said.



AFP



