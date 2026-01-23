Possible IS detainee breakouts in Syria 'of paramount concern' for EU

World News
23-01-2026 | 08:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Possible IS detainee breakouts in Syria &#39;of paramount concern&#39; for EU
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Possible IS detainee breakouts in Syria 'of paramount concern' for EU

The EU said Friday that alleged breakouts by detained foreign fighters from the Islamic State (IS) group in Syria were of "paramount concern," and it was monitoring the transfer of prisoners to Iraq.

"The recent alleged breakouts of Daesh (IS) detainees amidst the clashes is of paramount concern," EU spokesman Anouar El Anouni said, referring to fighting between the Syrian government and Kurdish-led forces who had previously secured the prisoners.

"We closely monitor the situation, including the transfer of remaining fighters detained, including foreign terrorist fighters to Iraq," EU spokesman Anouar El Anouni said.

AFP

World News

EU

Islamic State (IS)

Syria

Iraq

Anouar El Anouni

LBCI Next
UN rights chief urges Iran to 'end brutal repression'
France PM survives no-confidence vote over forced budget
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-08

EU urges 'restraint' after clashes in Syria's Aleppo: Spokesman

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-06

Egypt FM urges deployment of stabilisation force in Gaza 'as soon as possible'

LBCI
World News
2025-12-17

Zelensky says Russia is preparing for a new 'year of war'

LBCI
World News
2025-12-17

Zelensky says Russia is preparing for a new 'year of war'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:59

Silver tops $100 an ounce for the first time

LBCI
World News
10:50

US sanctions Iran's 'shadow fleet' over crackdown on protesters

LBCI
World News
10:48

Danish PM says in Greenland to show 'support' in 'difficult time'

LBCI
Middle East News
10:24

Russia-Ukraine-US talks started in Abu Dhabi: UAE

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-15

Inside the Hawk lll scandal: Forged fuel documents, millions in profits, and an attempted escape at sea

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Perla Harb wins Miss Lebanon 2025 crown in star-studded ceremony

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-15

Israel revives Elias Hasrouni's case with new accusation against Hezbollah’s Unit 121 — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:43

PM Salam arrives in Paris for talks with Macron

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

On high alert: Israel braces for potential US strike on Iran and Hezbollah’s possible response

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Protests deliver rare political message: What is Hezbollah signaling to the presidency?

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:08

IMF chief praises Lebanon’s reform efforts in talks with PM Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:36

Gunfire heard, two grenades thrown in Ain al-Hilweh camp

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Regional order: Israeli strikes expose limits of diplomacy in Lebanon under Trump-era policies

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:15

Lebanon updates fuel prices

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

Tourism minister scraps dollar pricing at tourism establishments, mandates LBP approval

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:36

Beirut Port explosion victims’ families protest at Customs building: Gracia Azzi appointment a blatant insult to victims’ blood

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More