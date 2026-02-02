EU rejects Iran's categorization of EU armies as 'terrorist groups'

World News
02-02-2026 | 08:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
EU rejects Iran&#39;s categorization of EU armies as &#39;terrorist groups&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
EU rejects Iran's categorization of EU armies as 'terrorist groups'

The European Union said it rejected Iran's decision to consider as "terrorist groups" the armies of EU countries after the EU listed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on the bloc's list of terrorist organizations.

"We reject the announcement of the listing of EU armies and the accusation of terrorism," said European Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni.


Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

EU

Iran

Categorization

Armies

Terrorist

Groups

LBCI Next
Russia says economic 'pressure' on Cuba 'unacceptable'
UK expels Russian diplomat in response to Russia expulsion
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-26

Italy urges EU to list Iran's Revolutionary Guards as 'terrorist organization'

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-01

Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' after IRGC designation

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-11

Israel calls on EU to label Iran's Revolutionary Guards 'terrorist organisation'

LBCI
World News
2026-01-29

EU designates Iran Guards as 'terrorist organisation:' Kallas

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Lebanon’s new negotiation challenge: Balancing US demands and Hezbollah opposition

LBCI
World News
13:07

Trump announces 'trade deal' with India after Modi call

LBCI
World News
12:01

Zelensky says 'de-escalation' with Russia helps to build trust in talks

LBCI
World News
11:29

Witkoff, Iran's Araghchi to discuss possible nuclear deal on Friday, US official says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-02

With 2026 elections uncertain, Lebanese abroad face tough voting choices

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:32

Lebanese Red Cross receives 23 ambulances from UNHCR

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-21

Growth at last, strength still missing: Lebanon's economic reality

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-08

Saad Hariri: Syria and Lebanon are approaching a rare opportunity to build a strong relationship

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More