Snow and heavy rain kill 61 in three days in Afghanistan: Authorities

World News
24-01-2026 | 05:37
Snow and heavy rain kill 61 in three days in Afghanistan: Authorities
Snow and heavy rain kill 61 in three days in Afghanistan: Authorities

Snow and heavy rain have killed 61 people in Afghanistan, the disaster management authority said on Saturday.

"Initial figures of casualties and destruction caused by snowfall and rain in the last three days; 61 dead, 110 injured and 458 houses partially or fully destroyed," the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) posted on X.

The casualties happened between Wednesday and Friday mainly in central and northern provinces of the country, according to the map posted by ANDMA.



AFP
 

